Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has blasted her colleague Lizzy Anjorin for involving her in the ongoing feud with Toyin Abraham, Concise News reports.

The actresses have been at loggerheads since the Anjorin alleged that Abraham operated other private Instagram accounts to shade her colleagues.

She also accused Abraham of leaking damaging reports about her to blogs after she was reportedly held on drug peddling suspicions during her recent trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Blessing, who is Abraham’s ally, was accused of being an informant to Anjorin who has been making some shocking revelations about Abraham.

Angered by the claim, Blessing took to her Instastory to say that her silence over the issue prompted such allegation against her.

She wrote, “Apparently, my silence is their only problem, you get luck say world best ask me to mind my business, una really lucky, besides were you all blind when i said no drama 2019? Or cuz i no put mouth as usual una dey find gist? Na only God himself go separate me and Mrs Ajeyemi…. ya all pls try harder.

“Is it now obvious that you mustn’t believe all you see and read on d blogs? Especially idiots that can’t help but trend with Omoologo didan.

“On this matter i am still not saying jackshit e dey pain you abi? U go die las las, since una alhaja astagafurulahi dey rant without evidence, ask her to show u the evidence where i turn her informant, you think i roll with rich pogs from the slum? Ogun kill all of una #lastwordonthisBS.”