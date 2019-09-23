Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Monday, September 23rd, 2019.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has stated that Nigeria’s democracy is derailing under President Muhammadu Buhari. The bishops disclosed this in a communiqué signed by Augustine Obiora Akubeze and Camillus Raymond Umoh, president and secretary of CBCN respectively, at the end of their second plenary meeting held between September 11-20 in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) says the charge of treasonable felony filed against the detained Convener of #RevolutionNow Protest, Omoyele Sowore, is a mockery of justice. It said that it was a breach of the rule of law, freedom of expression and media freedom, asking t‎he Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to, without delay, discontinue the prosecution of Sowore.

The Nigerian Army has said that some Boko Haram fighters are seeking refuge in the homes of some individuals in parts of Borno and Yobe states in Nigeria’s northeast region. Concise News reports that spokesman for the Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Ado Isa, said that the army had received information that the fleeing criminals were seeking refuge in homes of “some unscrupulous individuals”.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to “underscore his administration’s commitment to building on the achievements of its three-point agenda” at the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Concise News reports that the Nigerian leader departed Abuja, the country’s capital, on Sunday morning for New York where he will be attending the General Assembly.

Former military head of state retired Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has urged the Igbo to ensure that Nigerians continue to feel their positive impact. Concise News reports that Babangida, who was Nigeria’s leader from August, 1985, to August, 1993, said the Igbo, occupants of Nigeria’s southeast sub-region, were very industrious.

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said the negotiation he started with bandits has now brought relative peace to the State with over 80% of people in captivity released. He revealed this in reply to critics who objected to his recent negotiation with bandits troubling the state, insisting it was in the overall best interest of Katsina and other neighbouring states in the Northwest.

Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has fingered those it calls for its founder Biodun Fatoyinbo‘s alleged rape scandal. The Founder and Senior Pastor of COZA, Fatoyinbo, was recently accused of rape by Busola, wife of pop singer Timi Dakolo.

A young Nigerian lady living in Ghana, Dickson Francisca has claimed that she saw an angel on the altar of The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) after attending Prophet TB Joshua’s church’s Living Water Service. Concise News reports that according to Francisca’s testimony shared on Emmanuel TV’s official YouTube channel on Friday, the ‘heavenly visitor’ cured healed her mental illness.

Frodd on Sunday emerged the winner f the Ultimate ‘Veto Power Game of Chance.’ of the Big Brother Naija 2019. Housemates were instructed to pick four random pictures from the veto power box this week.

Togo defeated Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles 4-1 in the first leg of their final qualifying round fixture of the 2020 African Nations Championship at the Stade de Kegue on Sunday evening. The Home Eagles started the game brightly and took the lead in the 10th minute through Ibrahim Sunusi.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.