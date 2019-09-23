Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Monday enroled his son Abubakar El-Rufai into a public primary school, Concise News reports.

El-Rufai enroled his son as a primary one pupil of Kaduna Capital School as the new academic session begins in the northwest state.

In 2017, precisely December 28, El-Rufai had stated that “I will by personal example ensure that my son that will be six years of age in 2019 will be enrolled in a public school in Kaduna State, by God’s grace.”

The Kaduna Government in a tweet, posted photos of El-Rufai and his son at the school, with the governor expressing his determination to raise the standards of education in the state.

“Reforming the Education sector in Kaduna is a continuing struggle against decades of neglect,” the tweet read.

“But the El-Rufai government has a strong commitment to fix public education and raise the standard of public schools so that private education will become only a luxury.”

Abubakar Al-Siddique El-Rufai has today enrolled as a Primary One pupil of Kaduna Capital School pic.twitter.com/VPjpn9PlMW — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) September 23, 2019

It is novel in Nigeria for public office holders to register their wards/children in government-owned schools because of their deteriorating conditions.