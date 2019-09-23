The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday said it has arrested 16 suspected drug dealers and recovered 672.6g hemp substance during a raid in Dutse, Jigawa State.

The Deputy Commandant in charge of Operations and Intelligence in the State Command of the NDLEA, Oko Michael who confirmed the arrest to journalists in Duste said suspects include a female.

Michael while speaking adding that the operation was carried out based on the instruction of the state government.

He said “These guys have become a nuisance in the area. So, we were approached by high ranking officials of the party based on the instruction of the state government,’’ Michael said.

According to him, dealers hide under the cover of petty trading to sell the drugs to users. He mentioned that “352.6g of the exhibit belongs to the female suspect and 330g was recovered from her kiosk, while 22.6g was recovered from her residence during a follow-up.’’

Michael added that 320g was recovered from another suspect, adding “definitely we are going to prosecute the two dealers and the sales boy’’ among them.

He further stated that users among the suspects would be counseled and released.

Michael said the command had launched a manhunt to arrest three of the suspects who are on the run.

Concise News had also reported that the Adamawa Command of NDLEA had arrested 25 suspected drug dealers and seized 166.95 kilogrammes of illicit drugs in the state in the last three weeks.

The NDLEA State Commander, Yakubu Kibo on Wednesday in Yola said during the period under review, the command, on September 5, arrested a notorious drug dealer in Jimeta-Yola, 59- year old Mohammed Kawuwa, and allegedly recovered from him 600 grams of Cannabis Sativa.

”Equally, on September 9, our operatives in Mubi Area Command recovered a total of 218 bottles of Cough syrup with codeine weighing 29.5kg, and 350g of Rohypnol capsules.

”Similarly, the Gombi Area Command of the Agency intercepted a truck carrying 107 kg of Tramadol concealed with other pharmaceutical drugs and two suspects were arrested.

”Furthermore, one Yusuf Mohammed was arrested with fresh Cannabis Sativa weighing 10.2Kg, which was planted within his compound in So,o Village of Jada LGA” Mr Kibo said.

He further said the agency arrested Abdurrashed Mohammed and Mohammed Ali, with 10Kg and 3.8kg samples of Pentazocine injection and Cannabis sativa respectively.

Mr Kibo gave the names of other arrested suspects to include Lawal Abdullahi, Sulaiman Waziri and Nura Musa.

He said they were all arrested with 168 gm of Diazepam, five cartons of pentazocine injection, as well as 21kg and 195 kg of Cannabis sativa respectively.

He said those culpable would be charged to court on completion of investigation.