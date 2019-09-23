N-Power: SUBEB Boss Decries Absence Of Volunteers In Schools

The Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has decried the absence of teachers posted to the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme to teach in public primary schools in the state.

Concise News reports that Prof. Mathew Sule, the Executive Chairman of the board, who made the remark while monitoring resumption of schools at Obasanjo Model School, Hwolshe, on Monday in Jos, said the teachers’ truant act was detrimental to the objective of the scheme of complementing the state government’s efforts at improving the standard of education.

“This is morally wrong, where people are posted to schools and they do not attend to their responsibilities, we have no choice but to report them to the appropriate authorities.

“If they cannot come to school, they should be taken to other places, we want orderliness, they must go by the school rules and create a conducive learning environment for the children,” Sule said.

He alleged that some of the N-Power teachers has multiple engagements, thus unable to have time for the teaching scheme, saying they were not justifying government resources given to them through the project.

He, therefore, advised them to disengage from the scheme if they could not cope with its responsibilities, saying they must justify the allowances given to them as many unemployed persons were looking for such opportunities.

The chairman, however, commended parents for the large turnout of pupils in the schools, saying it was an evidence that they heeded to the board’s plea for early resumption and immediate take off of the 2019/2020 new school session.

He urged the pupils to be punctual to school, be of good conduct, respect their teachers and study hard to improve on their last session’s grades.

He said he would ensure that the teachers adopted the improved pedagogical skills to improve learning and enhance SUBEB’s monitoring exercises, to ensure good performance by teachers.

In her response, Mrs Martha Gyang, the head teacher of the School, pledged their commitment to discharge their duties diligently and report teachers who failed in such compliance.

Blessing Marcus, a Grade four pupil of the school, thanked her parents for providing her with text books while promising to get better grades in the new session.

The SUBEB boss monitored school resumption in Obasanjo Model School Hwolshe compromising of Schools A, B and C in Jos South Local Government Area.