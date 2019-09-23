The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on Sunday warned President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides to stop their alleged acts of maltreating Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The group also alleged that the ‘subjective measures’ against Osibanjo by “vicious Fulani cabals dictating the affairs of Buhari” were calculated to suppress Christians in the country.

Concise News gathered in a statement issued by MASSOB’s leader, Uchenna Madu described President Buhari’s silence on the allegations of marginalization against the VP as “hypocritical silence”.

The statement reads in part, “The unconstitutional stripping of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s official attributes attached to the office of the Vice President of the Federation is continuous humiliation of Christians in high positions of the current administration of President Mohammed Buhari.

“MASSOB recalls that on Monday, September 16, 2019, Prof Yemi Osibanjo was removed unceremoniously as Head of the Statutory National Economic Council.

“On Tuesday, September 17, agencies and ministerial departments under his watch were redirected to report directly to Mr President.

“Same day, virtually all his aides attached to the office of the Vice President were given marching orders to leave Aso Rock. MASSOB views all these subjective frustrations as a payback time to Prof. Yemi Osinbajo by unrepentant and unforgiving cabals that have vowed to fulfill the commandments of their forefathers.”

This news medium had reported that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has dismissed speculation that he was working against Osinbajo over 2023 presidency.

Specifically, he stated this in reaction to the latest actions taken by President Buhari allegedly targeted at his deputy.

Meanwhile, President Buhari reportedly met recently with Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande, former Interim National Chairman of the APC.

He reportedly complained about certain actions of the Vice President. Further, he allegedly asked the duo to prevail on Osinbajo to resign his appointment from the cabinet.

However, Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman, denied rift between his principal and Osinbajo.

“There is no truth in the allegation that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is against the Vice President. There is nothing stopping the Vice President from nursing a presidential ambition. If he wants to run, let him run.

“We are all watching and waiting. It is all a bundle of lies that Asiwaju Tinubu is unhappy about that. People are just politicizing the situation. Tinubu cannot muscle his own boy in any way”, he said.