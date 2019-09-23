Controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has recounted how ‘little witches’ attacked and pressed her chest in her dream, Concise News reports.

In a post on her Instastory on Monday, the screen diva claimed she had her worst nightmare, blaming it on the fact that she did not pray before going to bed on Sunday night.

The mother of one said she was embarrased for having such encounter, despite her level of spirituality.

She wrote “woke up from the wort nightmare…dear itches, it is not your fault, I don’t blame you people. Na me we no pray. Nah…sigh…At my age in the kingdom, little witches still have mind to press my chest, Iyam super upset, embarrased to say the least….”

Two years ago, Tonto in a social media post revealed that she and her son, Kind Andre were seriously fighting some spiritual battle.

She wrote “Woke up to Over 1000 life flies in my son’s room(for the 2nd time with

no open exit or entrance,no rotten item),The devil is aliar.. For over 4months now it’s been one spiritual battle or another.. Today I decide to make this public,WE ARE NOT SCARED?

Today I pray with the authority bestowed upon me by the almighty God”