Kogi PDP Members Defect To APC

Some members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State were formally received into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by Speaker of the state House Assembly, Hon. Mathew Kolawole.

Kolawole received the new members after leading a road procession of APC members from Kabba to Okebukun on Sunday, NAN reports.

He commended the defectors for their decision to team up with the APC ‘at this critical period’, saying that another batch of about 1,000 PDP members was expected to join APC in the next one week.

“Today, we have over 500 people defecting in just one ward which is Okebukun. Yesterday, more than 500 defected from PDP to APC in Odo-Ape ward.

“Now, I have just been invited to welcome another set of defectors in Ole-Okofin ward. Before the week runs out, in my own ward, I am moving no fewer than 1,000 PDP members to APC. As far as I’m concerned, we are comfortable.” Read more here.

Kogi: Gov. Bello Addresses Youths In State

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has urged youths in the state to engage themselves in a meaningful endeavour that would bring dignity and prosperity to them and the society, Concise News reports.

Bello gave the advice when some of the beneficiaries of the State Government’s skills acquisition programmes visited him at his Okene residence on Sunday.

The beneficiaries are currently undergoing training with an indigenous metallurgical company called ”LEROI Resources”.

The governor emphasised on the need to train youths in various skills in order to meet the manpower demands in industries and equip them for opportunities to be self-reliant. Read more here.

Kogi Governorship Election: Here’s Why Church Held Spiritual Service

The Apostolic Church Nigeria, Ganaja Assembly, Lokoja, on Sunday held its 15th Anniversary Spiritual Service of Songs and prayers to seek the face of God for peaceful conduct of the November 16 Governorship Election in Kogi state.

Concise News reports that Pastor Joshua Ibitomi, clergy in charge of the church, told newsmen after the service that the 2019 event was unique in view of the opportunity to be presented to the people to decide and vote the next governor of the state.

Ibitomi said that the intercessory service was against the backdrop of the violence and bloodshed that characterised the last General Election in the state.

He said the congregation sang songs of praises to God and prayed for peaceful and non-violent exercise, adding that the church had prior to the service embarked on fasting and prayers for a violent-free election in the State. Read more here.

