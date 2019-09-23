The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has congratulated Prof. Alphonsus Alubo and Paul Ogbole on their elevation as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), Concise News reports.

The governor’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase on Sunday, in Makurdi.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad will today swear-in the 36 lawyers recently elevated to the rank of SANs.

"Gov Samuel Ortom, on behalf of the government and people of Benue State, congratulates Prof. Alphonsus Alubo and Paul Ogbole, who will, on September 23, be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria along with 34 other lawyers as Senior Advocates of Nigeria."

How Gunmen Kidnapped PDP Chieftain In Benue

Ben Akile, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been abducted by unknown gunmen at Zakibiam along Katsina-Ala road in Benue North-East senatorial district of the state.

Concise News learned that the PDP Chieftain was on his way to Katsina-Ala town for PDP zonal meeting with Senator Gabriel Suswam when he was kidnapped.

Top on the agenda of the meeting was a discussion on the present insecurity situation in the zone and how to solve it.

Confirming the kidnap a source named Paul Unande told The Nation that the victim, his aide, and some PDP members were traveling to Katsina-Ala in a vehicle belonging to the State PDP Legal Adviser, Barr. Tela Mue when gunmen waylaid them on the way and abducted them.