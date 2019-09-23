La Liga: Benzema's Lone Strike Sends Real Madrid Joint Top

Karim Benzema’s goal was enough to earn Real Madrid a 1-0 victory over Sevilla on Sunday, putting behind a forgettable midweek humiliation at the hands of Paris Saint-German.

The win over Sevilla eased the pressure on manager Zinedine Zidane by moving level on points at the top of LaLiga.

Karim Benzema’s second-half header settled a tight encounter at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan as Real bounced back from Wednesday’s heavy Champions League in Paris.

The result, which puts Real on 11 points alongside early leaders Athletic Bilbao, inflicted a first loss on Sevilla head coach Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked by Real 11 months ago.

Substitute Javier Hernandez thought he had salvaged a late draw for the hosts but his deft finish was correctly ruled out for offside.

Under-fire Real boss Zidane dismissed questions about his future in the build-up to the game in Andalusia.

Pressure had increased on the Frenchman after last season’s struggles and a low-key start this term were followed by a miserable midweek trip to the French capital.

Reports suggested he could be on his way out of the Bernabeu only six months after returning to the club he guided to three European crowns in his previous spell.