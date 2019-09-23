The Apostolic Church Nigeria, Ganaja Assembly, Lokoja, on Sunday held its 15th Anniversary Spiritual Service of Songs and prayers to seek the face of God for peaceful conduct of the November 16 Governorship Election in Kogi state.

Concise News reports that Pastor Joshua Ibitomi, clergy in charge of the church, told newsmen after the service that the 2019 event was unique in view of the opportunity to be presented to the people to decide and vote the next governor of the state.

Ibitomi said that the intercessory service was against the backdrop of the violence and bloodshed that characterised the last General Election in the state.

He said the congregation sang songs of praises to God and prayed for peaceful and non-violent exercise, adding that the church had prior to the service embarked on fasting and prayers for a violent-free election in the State.

According to him, prayers were offered to God to frustrate evil, manipulations stressing that, God would liberate the people from those who intended to cause havoc before, during and after the governorship polls.

The clergy urged people of the state to unite, irrespective of political, ethnic or religious differences, adding that parents and leaders at various levels should continue to talk to their children and wards on the need for peace.

“We are here praising God and seeking for his mercy for our state, Kogi, as we approach the governorship election in November. We don’t want bloodshed, but rather we want peace before, during and after the polls.

“Let us all join hands and lift our voices in praises. Irrespective of our religious and political affiliations, we should stand up and pray for a better Kogi as we prepare to elect our leaders through the polls,” Ibitomi stated.

Highlight of the 15th anniversary spiritual service of song in the Apostolic Church Lokoja Ganaja Assembly includes; song ministrations, prayers for the peace and unity of the nation, Nigeria.

Kogi Govt. signs MoU with NDE, Nigeria-Korea Institute to train 1050 youths

In related news, the Kogi Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Employment (NDE) and the Nigeria Korea Friendship Institute (NKFI) to train 1, 050 youths in the state on technical and vocational skills.

The MoU was signed by the representatives of the Kogi Government, NDE as well as the NKFI, at the office of the Secretary to the State Government in Lokoja on Saturday.

In her remarks, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Ayoade, thanked Governor Yahaya Bello for making the welfare of youths in the state a major cardinal project of his administration.

Ayoade also commended the World Bank and other partnering agencies for the support given to the state, while urging the beneficiaries to take proper advantage of the life changing opportunity.

She also urged the Institute to render quality service for the state and Nigeria.

The state Coordinator of Youth Employment and Social Support Operations (YESSO), Noah Alilu, said that the MoU would enable the institute to train 1, 050 youths on vocational and technical skills.

According to Alilu, the training is a step up from other trainings YESSO had done in the state, and NKFI being one of the best institution in West African, was selected to execute the training fully sponsored by World Bank.

He said that 50 youths would be selected from each of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state for the training, noting that the beneficiaries were the poor and vulnerable youths captured by the team of YESSO into the Single Register (SG) domiciled with the World Bank.

He added that the beneficiaries would also get monthly stipend for the nine-month period to be paid by the world bank, adding that the trainees would be given starter kits in their various chosen skills.

The coordinator said that the beneficiaries were entitled to learn any skill of their choice ranging from automobile, tailoring, electronics, fishery, makeup, and livestock; basically hand works.

On his part, the Director General of NDE, Mr Nasir Ladan, who was represented by the state coordinator NDE, Zakari Abubakar, thanked the state government, World Bank and YESSO for their quest to eradicate poverty among Kogi youths.

Ladan assured that the facilities at NKFI had been adequately supervised and promised ensure regular monitoring of the success of the training from time to time.

The principal of NKFI, Okewu Arome, assured that the institute was fully ready to deliver quality services to the trainees, saying, ”facilities and instructors needed are on ground”.