Kogi: Gov. Bello Addresses Youths In State

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has urged youths in the state to engage themselves in a meaningful endeavour that would bring dignity and prosperity to them and the society, Concise News reports.

Bello gave the advice when some of the beneficiaries of the State Government’s skills acquisition programmes visited him at his Okene residence on Sunday.

The beneficiaries are currently undergoing training with an indigenous metallurgical company called ”LEROI Resources”.

The governor emphasised on the need to train youths in various skills in order to meet the manpower demands in industries and equip them for opportunities to be self-reliant.

He stressed the importance of enrolling youths in skills acquisition especially in metallurgical fabrication.

He said that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari had embarked on the construction of a 614km gas pipeline from Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano under the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Bello said the youths who were trained on pipeline welding and metallurgy would be an advantage in gaining employment.

He, therefore, urged youths across the country to engage themselves in a meaningful skills.

Earlier, the company’s Managing Director, Kabiru Raji, who led the team of the beneficiaries on the visit, thanked the governor for the support the company had received in the course of the training.

Raji said the company specialised in outsourcing, training and management of industrial welders and poised to equip trainees with adequate theoretical and practical knowledge.

”In partnership with the state government, LEROI is currently training about 350 young men and women on pipeline building and other welding activities,” he said.

Gov. Bello wants urgent rehabilitation of Lokoja-Okene-Ekiti road

Meanwhile, Governor Bello of Kogi has appealed to the Federal Government to urgently rehabilitate the Lokoja-Okene-Ekiti road.

Bello, who made the call while speaking with newsmen at his hometown, Okene, on Saturday, described the condition of the road as deplorable , and called for the urgent intervention of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

He said that his administration had intervened in the maintenance of the road in the 2017/2018 fiscal year, but lamented that such maintenance could not stand the test of time due to heavy vehicular traffic on the road.

”’Due to the constant damages done to the road by heavy vehicles, maintenance could not be sustained by the state government due to dearth of funds.

”As the major road that connects the North and the Southern part of the country, the road suffers heavy traffic and so, millions of Nigerians suffer the deplorable condition of the road,” he said.

The governor decried the hardship commuters were experiencing, stressing that they were citizens who had fulfilled their civic rights by electing their leaders at all levels of governments.

”Therefore, commuters do not deserve to spend days on the journey they would have made in hours,” he said.

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to commence comprehensive rehabilitation of the road to alleviate the suffering of commuters.