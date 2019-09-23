Multiple sources have said that a female Naval officer, Commander Ogundana, was gruesomely killed after she had reportedly had a running battle with a teacher.

Authorities of the Armed Forces College and Kaduna Police command are yet to officially react to the killing of the officer in Jaji, Kaduna state.

Concise News learned that the body of Commander Ogundana was found inside a well near a bush in Jaji after she was allegedly murdered by yet to be identified persons.

It was gathered that her mutilated body, packed inside a big sack, was found in a shallow well close to the cantonment.

This news medium understands that the deceased naval officer, with service number NN/ 2367, was declared missing was declared missing on 13 September, after efforts to ascertain her whereabouts were unsuccessful.

The deceased officer, it was gathered, was confirmed missing after she failed to report to work for some days.

“The door to her room was forced open because the phone was ringing inside the sitting room and efforts to reach her other numbers failed,” a source said.

It was further gathered that blood stains were observed on her bedding, clothes and the floor from the bedroom to the bathroom.

According to the source, her vehicle, a Toyota SUV, was also missing.

Military authorities in Jaji, sources say, kept some of her immediate staff members and family members under close observation, which paid off when two persons were arrested in Zaria.

It was gathered that during interrogation, the two persons confessed to participating in the murder of the senior officer.

They were said to have subsequently led the investigators to Agwanloyo by the railway inside an abandoned shallow well near the Deeper Life Church in Jaji cantonment.

Until her death, she was commandant of Command Secondary school at the Armed forces Command And Staff College in Jaji.

“When she took over as Commandant, she went through the records and discovered that the said teacher, who was in charge of Parent Teachers Association (PTA), was engaged in some illegal dealings. So, she removed him and handed him over to the military police for investigation,” The Nation quoted a source as saying.

“Obviosly the teacher was not happy and he planned with another person to kill her and they cut her body, put it inside a bag and dumped it in a well inside the cantonment.

“They then sold her car. The car had got to the fifth buyer when it was detected and investigation traced the initial sellers to the teacher she had removed and one other suspects. They have both been arrested.”