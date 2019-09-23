Ben Akile, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been abducted by unknown gunmen at Zakibiam along Katsina-Ala road in Benue North-East senatorial district of the state.

Concise News learned that the PDP Chieftain was on his way to Katsina-Ala town for PDP zonal meeting with Senator Gabriel Suswam when he was kidnapped.

Top on the agenda of the meeting was a discussion on the present insecurity situation in the zone and how to solve it.

Confirming the kidnap a source named Paul Unande told The Nation that the victim, his aide, and some PDP members were traveling to Katsina-Ala in a vehicle belonging to the State PDP Legal Adviser, Barr. Tela Mue when gunmen waylaid them on the way and abducted them.

He added that the gunmen shot at them from the bush, robbed them of cash and other valuables before taking Ben Akile to an unknown destination.

As at the time of filing this report, the abductors were yet to establish contact or make any demand.