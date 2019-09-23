Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for banning the importation of some food items, Concise News reports.

Ganduje said this in Abuja on Monday when the African Democracy Assessment Network led by its Senior Programme Manager, Samson Gomina, presented to him an award of Best Governor in Infrastructure Development after 100 days in office.

He observed that the president’s policy on agriculture had boosted locally produced farm produce in the country.

“We have to thank Mr President for closing the borders because the price of farm produce reduced drastically.

“The resident approved to ban importation of some food items such as rice, maize and, to some extent, wheat,” he said.

The governor added that his administration had provided an enabling environment for farmers by giving them N100 million revolving fund to buy improved seeds and distributing it free.

According to him, Kano State has the highest number of food processing mills in the country.

He said his administration bought more than 1,000 irrigation pumps and distributed them freely to the farmers.

We recruited more than 900 extension workers who are working hand in hand with the farmers to educate them on best practices,” he said.

Earlier, Gomina, who said that Ganduje deserved the award due to his outstanding feat, said that the governor was shortlisted the best among all the serving governors after a first 100 days in office.