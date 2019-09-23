Jose Mourinho has said Manchester United may finish sixth in the Premier League this season, Concise News reports.

United on Sunday lost 2-0 to West Ham in a domestic league encounter with goals from Andriy Yamoralenko and Aaron Cresswell.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team are now eight on the leg log following the loss to the Hammers at the London Stadium.

And Mourinho believes his former side will not make it to the Champions League next term.

He said United have become poorer since he left them (he was sacked in December, 2018).

“They are far (from the top two),” he told Skysports. “It’s difficult for me to answer.

“For two seasons I could feel lots of positives things; obviously the third season was not good enough.

“I was sacked – probably deservedly because the final responsibility comes as a manager – but the sad reality is they’re worse than before.

“Maybe people think that I’m enjoying the situation but I’m not. I have people at the club that I love and I have a lot of respect for the fans.

“I think they are going to be really in trouble to get not just into the top four but the top six. It’s with a sad feeling that I say that.”