Chelsea star Fikayo Tomori has hinted that he might play for Nigeria if called up by the Super Eagles, Concise News reports.

Fikayo was born in Canada to a Nigerian parents and now lives in England.

The youngster has played for the Canadian youth team and is eligible to represent his country of birth, England and Nigeria, also.

He, however, said he has not made up his made on which country to feature and will wait to see if he will get an invite from any of these nations soon.

According to him, any of the nations that give him a call up might get his commitment.

“I’m a citizen of all three (countries) so we’ll see. I was born in Canada and lived there about seven or eight months old,” he told Daily Mail.

“My family is Nigerian, obviously, I live in England.”

“It’s nice to have that. I can’t play Under-21 football anymore so the last international break I didn’t get called up to anyone. Next one maybe we’ll see.”

Lampard Issues Counsel

Concise News had earlier reported that the Blues’ manager Frank Lampard has told Fikayo to focus on his club career before deciding which nation to play for.

The former Derby County manager said it Tomori gets getting better, he has a chance of being picked by England boss Gareth Southgate.

“It’s his choice. I wouldn’t tell him where to play internationally,” Lampard said.

“But he has played for the U21s and if he continues with the form he has and keeps improving then there would be potential for England if Gareth chooses to select him. It’s his call.

“I think he shouldn’t worry about it too much at the minute. Just worry about the way he is playing and the way he trains.”

According to him, “It will be a nice problem for him if he is eligible for three, he can choose which one he wants.

Lampard added: “I was aware of him (Tomori), not too much, just from a distance of being aware of players of the youth team at the time who were playing at a good level. Myself and John [Terry] would keep an eye on young players coming through.

“At Derby, it happened nicely for me because we needed a centre-back, we only had two last year, actual centre-backs at the start of the season.

“I knew Fikayo was available and the rest is short-term history, I suppose.”