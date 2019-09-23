President Donald Trump made a brief surprise appearance at the UN Climate Action Summit held at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday which he had been expected to skip entirely.

Trump spent about 15 minutes at the summit and didn’t speak. He listened to remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, then departed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clarion call for a “global people’s movement” to bring about a behavioral change to deal with climate change as he made a path-breaking pledge to more than double India’s non-fossil fuel target to 450 gigawatts.

In his Independence Day speech, Modi had announced that India will produce 175 GW of non-fossil fuel as part of its commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement.

“We must accept that if we have to overcome a serious challenge like climate change, then what we are doing at the moment is just not enough,” Modi told world leaders at the summit organized by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

In his first engagement at the submit, Modi noted that various efforts are being made by different countries to fight climate change and said what is needed today is a comprehensive approach that covers everything from education to values, and from lifestyle to developmental philosophy.

Concise News understands that the climate summit is part of the United Nations General Assembly and was planned to “discuss a leap in collective national ambition.”

The US president, who has repeatedly expressed doubt about the overwhelming scientific consensus on manmade causes of global warming, was due to attend a separate conference on religious freedom.

However, President Trump listened intently for about 10 minutes before departing for his event.

Trump, who withdrew from the Paris climate deal in 2017 blamed India and China for his decision, saying the agreement was unfair as it would have made the US pay for nations that benefited the most from the deal.