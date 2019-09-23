Dangote, Adesina Get United Nations Appointment

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and president of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina have been appointed by the United Nations as part of 27 global leaders to combat malnutrition across the world.

The appointment was made by António Guterres, the secertary-general of the United Nations, as part of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement committed to fighting malnutrition in all its forms.

According to a statement released by SUN to this effect, the leaders will meet on September 24 to take a decision on the continuation of the SUN Movement into its third phases (2021-2025).

The leaders will also make commitments to achieve its objectives – looking toward the 2020 Tokyo Nutrition for Growth Summit.

One in three people suffer from malnutrition the world over and 149 million girls and boys are stunted, a trend the group is set up to stop and reverse.

The 27 people appointed to the group are:

Akinwumi ADESINA (Nigeria),

President, African Development Bank

Chairman and CEO, Dangote Group

(Jordan), Chef Reem Ebrahim AL-HASHIMI (UAE),

Cabinet Member and Minister of State for International Cooperation

Vice-President, Republic of Peru

CEO, Save the Children International

Founder and CEO, Agrea Agricultural Systems Internaional Inc.

Executive Secretary, Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean

Executive Director, World Food Programme

Secretary General, Inter Parliamentary Union

Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture, African Union Commission

Vice President Human Development, World Bank

President of Global Development, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Director General, International Food Policy Research Institute