CHAN 2020 Qualifier: Togo Thrash Super Eagles 4-1

Togo defeated Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles 4-1 in the first leg of their final qualifying round fixture of the 2020 African Nations Championship at the Stade de Kegue on Sunday evening.

The Home Eagles started the game brightly and took the lead in the 10th minute through Ibrahim Sunusi.

Richard Nane equalised for the home team in the 16th minute.

Nane doubled the Hawks advantage in the 67th minute following a long period of pressure.

Tchakei Marouf scored the third goal from the spot in the 75th minute, while Agoro Ashraf got the fourth deep into stoppage time

The Home Eagles, who reached the 2018 CHAN final in Morocco, now have a herculean task of winning the return leg in Nigeria next month by at least three unreplied goals to go through to Cameroon 2020.

FT in Lomé. Togo 4-1 Nigeria. Big task for the Eagles in the return leg fixture. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #TotalCHAN20Q — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 22, 2019

Home Eagles Starting Line-up

Theophilus Afelokhai – Ebube Duru, John Lazarus, Olisa Ndah, Dennis Nya – Fatai Gbadamosi, Ndifreke Effiong, Samuel Matthias – Mfon Udoh (captain) (Chisom Orji), Sikiru Alimi, Sunusi Ibrahim