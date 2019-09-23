Biafra Group Asks Buhari's Aides To Stop Maltreating Osinbajo

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has reacted to the alleged maltreatment of vice president Yemi Osinbajo by President Muhammadu Buhari’s aides.

In a statement issued by MASSOB leader Uchenna Madu, the group said President Buhari’s silence on this matter was hypocritical.

The statement reads in part, “The unconstitutional stripping of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s official attributes attached to the office of the Vice President of the Federation is continuous humiliation of Christians in high positions of the current administration of President Mohammed Buhari.

“MASSOB recalls that on Monday, September 16, 2019, Prof Yemi Osibanjo was removed unceremoniously as Head of the Statutory National Economic Council.

“On Tuesday, September 17, agencies and ministerial departments under his watch were redirected to report directly to Mr President.

“Same day, virtually all his aides attached to the office of the Vice President were given marching orders to leave Aso Rock. MASSOB views all these subjective frustrations as a payback time to Prof. Yemi Osinbajo by unrepentant and unforgiving cabals that have vowed to fulfill the commandments of their forefathers.”