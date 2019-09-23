Beware Of False Prophets!' Pastor Adeboye Warns

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has warned that for one not to be deceived by false prophets, a believer has to be totally reliant on the Holy Spirit for guidance.

Concise News reports that Adeboye issued this caution on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

The respected clergyman writes: “In order not to be deceived, you need to immerse yourself in the totality of God’s word, relying on the Holy Spirit to guide you into its truth. Beware of false prophets!”

Adeboye tasks Buhari’s ministers on national development

Meanwhile, Pastor Adeboye has called on the ministers recently sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari to identify innovative ways to reposition the country.

Adeboye urged them to see their appointment as a rare opportunity to contribute to the peace of the nation and commit themselves to the economic advancement of Nigeria.

The 77-year-old stated this during the monthly thanksgiving service, with the themed, ‘Our Strength and Shield,’ held at the Throne of Grace, RCCG headquarters, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

Speaking through the Assistant General Overseer, Administration and Personnel and Pastor in charge of Region 1, Pastor Johnson Odesola, Adeboye noted that as long as corruption could not be fought to its knees, insecurity that had continued to manifest in different dimensions would remain a big thorn in the flesh of Nigerians as the two problems were entwined.

“Nigeria should leverage technology, civilisation and advancement instead of looking backward.

“Those who were appointed ministers now should raise their level of their thinking.

“While I was away in South Korea, I read a particular book that disclosed that the country was poorer than Nigeria when they got independence many years ago,” Adeboye stated.