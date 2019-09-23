Benue: Gov. Ortom Sends Message To Fresh SANs, Alubo, Ogbole

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has congratulated Prof. Alphonsus Alubo and Paul Ogbole on their elevation as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), Concise News reports.

The governor’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase on Sunday, in Makurdi.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad will today swear-in the 36 lawyers recently elevated to the rank of SANs.

“Gov Samuel Ortom, on behalf of the government and people of Benue State, congratulates Prof. Alphonsus Alubo and Paul Ogbole, who will, on September 23, be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria along with 34 other lawyers as Senior Advocates of Nigeria.”

Ortom expressed confidence in the capabilities of Ogbole and Alubo to serve as senior officers in the temple of justice.

He said that the elevation of the two lawyers was a confirmation of their pedigree and excellent performance.

The governor also congratulated other lawyers who would be inaugurated alongside Ogbole and Alubo.

It would be recalled that in a statement by the Director, Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Festus Akande, last Wednesday, Justice Muhammad, will on September 23 swear in 38 Nigerian lawyers as Senior Advocates.

Akande in the statement said the 38 lawyers would be conferred with the rank on Monday during the special court session marking the beginning of the new 2019/2020 legal year of the apex court.

According to Akande, “The swearing-in ceremony is one of the several programmes lined up to herald the 2019/2020 legal year of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“As customary, during such programmes, the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria will deliver a state-of-the judiciary address which is ostensibly to highlight the performance of the Supreme Court, and by extension, the Nigerian judiciary, in the outgoing 2018/2019 legal year.

“It will be recalled that out of the 117 legal practitioners that applied for the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2019, 38 were successful at the end of the rigorous exercise.

“Out of this number, three are academics while 35 are advocates.

“The Supreme Court commenced its annual vacation after a remarkably successful 2018/2019 legal year on Monday 29 July 2019.”