BBNaija: Frodd Puts Up Five Housemates For Eviction

Frodd on Monday night nominated fellow housemates Tacha, Mike, Ike, Elozonam and Cindy for possible eviction this coming Sunday.

This strategically means Frodd, Omashola, Diane, Mercy, Seyi are already in the final phase of the 2019 Big Brother Naija.

Ultimate Veto Power holder Frodd had the privilege of nominating five housemates for possible eviction, resulting in the nomination of the five housemates.

Meanwhile, Mercy got saved from this week eviction, because of her immunity power

Seyi, on the other hand, emerged as the Head of House after a keenly contested challenge.

This is the third time Seyi will be serving as the Head of House.

He got 250 Bet9ja coins, bonus coins for his Team and the Head of House Bedroom privileges which he refused to share with anyone.

With his emergence as the Head of house, Seyi also secured a spot in the final week and stands a chance of being the last housemate standing.