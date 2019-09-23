Video vixen and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Mercy while in a romance mood exposed her love interest Ike’s manhood, Concise News understands.
This happened while the duo were in the garden while other housemates were asleep.
While they kissed each other, it got more interesting when Mercy playfully pulled down Ike’s shorts which almost exposed his joystick if he hadn’t used his hands to cover it.
Just recently, Mercy and Ike were spotted moaning late in the night.
Many believe the lovebirds were engaging in lovemaking, while others say that Ike was merely giving Mercy foreplay.
The curvy video vixen had made a pact that she wasn’t going to allow the gangsta have a taste of her until she gets her engagement ring.
“See ehn! Ike, let me tell you something. If you don’t engage me, no sex for you,” Mercy had said with a serious look on her face.