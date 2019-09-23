Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ike’s sister Cindy has approved his in-house relationship with video vixen, Mercy, Concise News reports.

Reacting to a post on Twitter where fans of the reality show concluded that the lovebirds were addicted to each other, Cindy noted that Mercy was the right woman for her brother.

The tweet reads “Aww my babies really are “obsessed” with each other baby girl is not ordinary. Ike is not ordinary We the fans are not ordinary. @Cinammon1 will you take Mercy to be your big bros wife? #BBNaija.

Responding, Cindy said “I think Mercy is the woman he has been searching for! I

approve!”

Their love has been growing stronger by the day and Mercy earlier stated that she would love to be with Ike after the end of the reality show, but wants to slow it down for now because she has been through a lot in her past relationships.