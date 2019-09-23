Music producer Lord Sky has come up with a music idea from a heated argument between Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Tacha and Omashola, Concise News reports.
The self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter and Omashola had engaged in a fight after she started dragging a rope for the Munch IT Saturday challenge.
Well, the drama was a form of entertainment for Frodd and Mercy who danced to their fight while others tried to calm the situation.
However, Lord Sky, in a video shared on his Twitter handle, created a music from the argument.
The altercation that paved way for the beat went this way:
“Omashola: Chihuahua
Tacha: Dog
Omashola: Chihuahua
Tacha: Dog”
Watch video below:
As requested… #Chiwawa ft #Tacha vs #Omashola. 😅 #bbnaija2019 pic.twitter.com/MdflNUKre7
— Lord Sky (@LorrdSky) September 22, 2019