Music producer Lord Sky has come up with a music idea from a heated argument between Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Tacha and Omashola, Concise News reports.

The self-acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter and Omashola had engaged in a fight after she started dragging a rope for the Munch IT Saturday challenge.

Well, the drama was a form of entertainment for Frodd and Mercy who danced to their fight while others tried to calm the situation.

However, Lord Sky, in a video shared on his Twitter handle, created a music from the argument.

The altercation that paved way for the beat went this way:

“Omashola: Chihuahua

Tacha: Dog

Omashola: Chihuahua

Tacha: Dog”

Watch video below: