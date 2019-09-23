Some Twitter users have slammed a lady identified as @MamaDgreat for organising a rally in support of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Tacha in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, Concise News reports.

The lady who probably have been expecting some accolades from fans was shaded on the social media platform.

According to some of the reactions, the lady had neglected the killings and kidnappings ravaging the state to organize a rally for the Port Harcourt first daughter.

The rally comprised of elderly women and youths putting on customised T-shirts with the picture of the controversial housemate.

Reacting to this, the organiser came under attack for the move.

See some comments below

Idiots. Una never know anything yet. Make bbnaija finish then una go continue where Buhari left una. If na presidential elections now, them go say no pVc — #Obi of Ekwerazu 💯% (@billobi) September 21, 2019

Shame on you people,, make ona mobilize and protest about bad government in Nigeria noway,, come out come vote for good governance, noway.. chai — Beks Holmes (@BeksHolmes) September 21, 2019

National association of mannerless single mothers and prostitute, Port-Harcourt Branch, River state, Nigeria. — Newton Vibes (@iseghohimen2000) September 21, 2019

People are really MAD in this country — Juliet Dike Ibeto (@Juliblazy) September 21, 2019

God biko let there be job for our youths.. — Ndukuba Oluchi (@ndukuba_oluchi) September 21, 2019

Awon eleyi to yawerey I swear, for dis naija ?? Issorit — BodmanCFC (@BodmanCfc) September 21, 2019

See fellow compatriots. Lemme see your feets and fingers too. Ashiwo pic.twitter.com/624hgBb3tu — Duro-Tee (@durodolataofiq) September 21, 2019

Body odour edition ,full brekete🙌🙌🙌 — Amoako Patience🔱 (@Miss_Slovex) September 21, 2019

Ori gbo gbo yi n ti Dari — MIKKYANU BOBO (@its_mikkyanu) September 21, 2019