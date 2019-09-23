UK metropolitan police Khafi was spotted with Omashola’s mother and sister, while she and other evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates had a hang out in Warri, Delta state, Concise News understands.

Khafi alongside Venita Sir Dee and Esther had their eviction party on Saturday, September 22 at a lounge in Warri.

Shortly after then, a photograph of Khafi with Omashola’s mum and sister surfaced online, the picture was taken when she paid them a visit.

Omashola, became a companion to Khafi since the eviction of her love interest, Gedoni.