Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates has again stirred reactions as she brags about her status, saying she had become notable before the first edition of the show, Concise News reports.

The Port Harcourt first daughter, while speaking with Diane on Sunday boasted about her confidence of remaining in the house till the 99th day.

Speaking to Ebuka on how Tacha had insulted Diane when the red box got misplaced on Thursday, Cindy described the Port Harcourt first daughter’s reaction as ‘senseless and uncalled for.’

But Tacha ignored their perceptions about her attitude, telling the other housemates that she would remain in the show till the 99th day no matter the hate and dislike from them.

“I would remain in this house till 99th day whether you like it or not. When you talk about me, you clout.” she said.

“I am bigger than the owner of this show, I was blown before big brother, If you have a problem with me, tell me and stop gossiping, you all are trending because of me,” Tacha said.