Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has vowed to help Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Diane fulfill her dream by featuring in comedy series ”Jenifa’s diary” Concise News reports.

Akindele who is popularly called Jenifa paid a surprise visit to the pepper dem house on Sunday, September 22.

During the talented actress’ visit, she addressed the housemates on how to focus on their passion and vocations.

Diane therefore used the opportunity to tell mother of two about her passion for the big screen, after which Akindele gave her an invitation to feature on Jenifa’s diary.

Jenifa’s Diary is a Nigerian was created by Akindele, it is part of the Jenifa franchise, based on a naive and funny character of the same name.

The series tells the story of a native village girl Jenifa who desperately wants to get out of her ratchet way of life.

Other prominent characters in the series are Falz, Lolo etc.