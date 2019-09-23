Arsenal manager Unai Emery has identified his side’s character as the ‘secret’ to their 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa in the English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday.

Concise News reports that Arsenal’s sluggish start culminated in the visitors taking the lead at the Emirates Stadium.

John McGinn left his markers flat-footed, and turned in Anwar El Ghazi’s cross from close range.

Just before half-time, Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Arsenal’s record-signing Nicolas Pepe equalised from the spot – his first Gunners goal – on 59 minutes, but Wesley Moraes put Villa back in front with a tap in just 120 seconds later.

The 10-man side battled back though, with Calum Chambers equalising on 81 minutes before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner on 84 minutes with a fine free-kick.

Speaking after the match, Emery said he was pleased with the character his side showed to win the game, but knows that improvement was required.

“Today the character was amazing and really, playing with one less player is not easy,” he said.

“We lost a little bit of the control and we won that character with our supporters, we took some risks and we came back.

“Today is two things for me: the first is that character, that connection with the supporters, and after this, how we can improve defensively and throughout the first XI.

“Really we lost more balls than we wanted and this is the one situation we didn’t have the control over in the first 30 minutes like we wanted.

“It’s one thing for me to improve and to work with the players.”

Next matches for Arsenal

It is just two days until Arsenal’s next game, the Carabao Cup third round clash at the Emirates Stadium to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

The London club’s next Premier League fixture is one of the biggest of the season, away to Manchester United, next Monday at 8pm.