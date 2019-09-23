Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries has declared that this week will come with uncommon favour, Concise News reports.

Concise News notes that Apostle Suleman said this in his prophetic declaration for the new week.

In a tweet on his handle, the fiery-preaching clergyman told his followers and congregants that God will cause men to favour them this week.

He said God will connect them to their destiny helpers and that they would do unusual things in their family.

Furthermore, he wished them a great week ahead, saying this is a new season in their lives.

“This is a new season in your life..whatsoever no one has done in your family, you will be the one to do it…you will enjoy uncommon favour this week,” he said.

“God will connect you to destiny helpers and they shall favour you under pressure in Jesus name (Exodus 3.21,Luke 2.52)…great week.”