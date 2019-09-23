A Federal Government delegation has left Nigeria for the United Kingdom to seek legal solution in the Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) case.

Concise News gathered that the delegation was led by Minister Of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The delegation, which left Nigeria on Saturday, also included Mohammed Adamu, Inspector-General of Police (IGP); Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information.

In January, a British court gave P&ID, an Irish engineering company, the fiat to seize Nigerian assets worth $9 billion.

This followed a suit filed by P&ID alleging the non-execution of a 20-year gas and supply processing agreement (GSPA) it had with the federal government.

However, on Thursday, a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the forfeiture of P&ID assets to the government, after representatives of the company pleaded guilty to an 11-count charge of economic sabotage and money laundering.

Speaking on Sunday to reporters, Malami said the federal government is considering different options that can set aside the ruling of the British court against Nigeria.

“All cards are on the table, but it all depends on the one that has potency for setting aside the award having regards to the applicable law in the circumstances,” the minister said.

“No possibility is ruled out. The options available to us include the possibility of filing a new case and or using existing proceedings to seek relief of setting aside the award (of the contract). Nothing can be ruled out.”