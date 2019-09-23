Female versions of Nigerian celebrities Don Jazzy, Naira Marley, Wizkid, Tekno, Bobrisky and Zlatan have surfaced online, Concise News reports.

The celebrities’ photos were photoshopped in Tiwa Savage’s latest effort 49-49 music cover design.

The title of the song references the line “49 sitting, 99 standing” from Fela Kuti’s 1978 hit “Shuffering and Shmiling”

According to the afrobeat queen, the song speaks about how Nigerians suffer in silence and smile at the same time.

The songstress said: “it s a phrase coined by Fela kuti who is a godfather of afrobeat, It’s about a transit bus in Nigeria called ‘Molue’ where you have 49 seats but you have twice as many people standing which is a reflection of the poverty in Nigeria where the rich gets richer and the poor gets poorer. So that’s what the song is all about, we’re suffering and smiling”

