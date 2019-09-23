A yet to be identified 300 Level accounting student of the Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo State, has died after drowning.

Concise News learned that a video shared online shows the student plunge into the deep end, after a short while, she’s seen swinging her arms as she tries to get the attention of her colleagues.

At this point, there was commotion already and the person filming immediately drops the camera so the screen is blank but voices can still be heard as her friends screamed and tried to get to her in time.

Sadly, she didn’t make it out alive.

