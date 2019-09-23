Buba Galadima has said President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over to someone from the South-West in 2023.

The National Chairman of the Reformed-All Progressives Congress (R-APC) said Buhari does not want the presidency to stay in the north after 2023.

According to him, Buhari is working to ensure that his successor comes from the southern part of Nigeria in 2023.

“I thought Buhari is working for the South, at least some part of the South. That is what every northerner believes,” Galadima told Sun.

He was reacting to a comment by a former National Security Adviser (NSA)Babachir Lawal that the North won’t relinquish power because there was nothing like zoning.

Galadima said, “Forget about Babachir Lawal. I am not talking about Babachir Lawal. I am talking about Buhari and myself or the North.

“I really wouldn’t know what you regard as the North. But I believe that majority of northerners believe that Buhari is only working in the interest of some section of the South.

“You should figure out which section benefits more than any group.[talking about the Southwest].”

Furthermore, he dismissed insinuations that Buhari may be playing on the intelligence of people from southern Nigeria.

“Well, I wish he has got that intelligence to do that. I wish so,” he added.

“I never believed in anything like zoning. The best should always lead Nigeria, the man with the largest heart and the man who will work for the country, rather than for self or for those close to him.

“It doesn’t matter, for me. If Iyabo Obasanjo wants to contest election and I believe she is the best, I will support her.”