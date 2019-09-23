A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over to someone from northern Nigeria in 2023, Concise News reports.

Buhari who is from the North Western state of Katsina recently won another four-year term in office.

He is expected to hand over to someone from southern Nigeria under the unwritten power rotation agreement in the country.

However, Fani-Kayode has insinuated that a southerner will not be Nigeria’s president in 2023.

According to the chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the north has already mapped out plans to keep hold of power for twenty years.

He added that there is nothing anyone can do about it and that the only hope for southern Nigeria is restructuring or separation of the West African nation.

“Hear this and hear it well,” he said on his official Twitter handle.

“Anyone that believes that a southerner will be President in 2023 is a fool.

“The north has ALREADY decided to keep power for the next 20 years and sadly there is NOTHING we can do about it.

“The only hope for the south is RESTRUCTURING or SEPARATION.”

Concise News had earlier reported FFK as claiming that Buhari’s Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will be replaced by the “cabal.”

FFK noted that Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly in Lagos has been penciled to take over from Osinbajo.

He alleged that Osinbajo has not been loyal to Buhari and has been used and waiting to be dumped.

According to him, Osinbajo organized prayer groups to pray for his principal’s death.

Osinbajo has recently been in the news with Buhari ordering him to get approvals before taking actions for government agencies under his control.

He is believed to have stepped on toes in the presidency and some big personalities in Aso Rock want to “pay” him back by impeaching him or forcing him to resign.