Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday disclosed that 70 percent of the intakes of the Real Madrid Football Club Academy in Port Harcourt will be indigenes of the state.

Concise News reports that Wike made this known in a tweet after he opened the academy on Saturday, September 21.

According to him, 30 percent of the other intakes will come from other states in Nigeria.

“Yesterday’s opening of the Real Madrid Academy, PH is a dream come true & we are eleted beyond words. Our ultimate goal is to put Nigeria on the map by producing the best footballers in the world,” the number one citizen of the oil-rich state tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

“70% of Intakes (ages 6-17) will be from Rivers State & 30% from other States.”

Wike’s equivalent from Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde, commissioned the ultra-modern football training facility in the presence of officials of Real Madrid Football Club and Rivers State Government.

Speaking at the opening, Makinde said that the Academy would groom the next generation of stars.

“There has always been great football talents from Rivers State. Great players like Taribo West, Finidi George and Joseph Yobo. This project will create more stars,” Makinde said.

“As a person who lived in Port Harcourt, I know the high level of infrastructural development the state has witnessed under Governor Wike.”

This news medium understands that the project was completed 16 months after its foundation was laid.

What CAF president said

President of Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad, in March, 2018, had taken part in the laying of the foundation for the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt.

The groundbreaking ceremony was jointly performed by officials of Real Madrid and CAF.

The foundation laying ceremony, which took place at the precincts of Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, was attended by the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, and the President of International Sports Press Association, Gianni Merlo.

The CAF President noted that the academy was not only for Port Harcourt or Nigeria, but for the entire African continent.

Ahmad said the Real Madrid Football Academy would promote international football best practices in the continent as well as raise future stars.