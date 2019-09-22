What Real Madrid Manager Said About Governor Wike

Inigo Vallejo, the Area Manager of Real Madrid Foundation for Africa and Middle East, has commended Governor Nyesom Wike for making the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, excellent.

Concise News reports that Wike opened the ultra-modern Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt on Saturday, September 21.

Thereafter, Vallejo commended the governor of the oil-rich state during a courtesy visit to Wike at the Government House on Saturday.

He said: “Mr Governor, you had a dream to deliver sports programmes to the children of Rivers State.

“Real Madrid has responded to your dream and today, we have the mother of all football Alacademies in Africa.”

Responding, Wike said that the State Government had developed the best facilities to groom future international stars.

“I want to through you, thank President Perez for approving the development of a Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt. We have the very best facilities to groom new stars,” he said.

“This will be the very best. From the players that will be trained in this Academy, some players of Real Madrid Football Club will emerge.”

According to the governor, the final agreement for technical partnership and cooperation between Real Madrid and the Rivers State Government would be signed in the coming weeks.

Wike said as ambassadors of the Real Madrid family, the ideals of good family and training of international stars would remain constant.

CAF president lays foundation

President of Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad, in March, 2018, had taken part in the laying of the foundation for the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt.

The groundbreaking ceremony was jointly performed by officials of Real Madrid and CAF.

The foundation laying ceremony, which took place at the precincts of Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, was attended by the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, and the President of International Sports Press Association, Gianni Merlo.

The CAF President noted that the academy was not only for Port Harcourt or Nigeria, but for the entire African continent.

Ahmad said the Real Madrid Football Academy would promote international football best practices in the continent as well as raise future stars.

The governor had earlier in 2018 said that the Real Madrid Football Academy would revolutionise the business of football in the southern state.

He said that the packages that had been added in the Real Madrid Football Academy project would help build quality international stars from Rivers state.

“Sports is a major revenue earner that cannot be disregarded by any government worth its salt. This administration will continue to support sports,” Wike had said.