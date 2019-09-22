The governorship candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state, Yusuf Dantale has identified absence of industries and investments as the bane of the state’s development, Concise News reports.

Dantale made the assertion while addressing some journalists on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that successive administrations in the state had failed to encourage investments in industries and agriculture to utilise the enormous natural resourcesnin the state.

According to him, Kogi has more than 25 mineral resources, including limestone, Iron ore, coal and crude oil, but only limestone and coal are currently being utilised.

Dantale noted that it was the dearth of industries that had created an army of unemployed youths that were being used by politicians as thugs.

He added that the situation had also made the Kogi a ”civil service” state.

The governorship candidate said that his aspiration was borne out of the desire to change the narratives in the state where meaningful development could be achieved.

He promised to use his background as an industrialist and farmer to encourage growth of local industries and attract investment into the state if elected governor.

“We are at the centre of cashew production in Nigeria but there have not been value addition.

“My administration is going to address that to ensure that there is value addition.

“All we need to do is to develop Kogi into agriculture zone and possibly make it a free trade zone and we want to encourage investment in agriculture.

“We got to where we are today because the economy of the state is not diversified,” he said.

Dantale also promised to revitalise education through reforms by ensuring that teachers were properly trained.

He called on the people of the state to properly interrogate politicians on their contributions to the development of the state when they were not in government before voting for them.

He said that he had developed a plan to address the challenges of power supply, road and other infrastructures to support investment.

Kogi Guber: PDP warns against violence

In related news, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned against the use of violence to manipulate the November 16 governorship election in Kogi.

The party gave the warning in a statement issued by its National Publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan last Thursday in Abuja.