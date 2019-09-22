The Anambra state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has warned its officers and men not to extort money from applicants during the ongoing recruitment into the corps.

Concise News reports that a statement issued by the command on Friday in Awka noted that the command learnt that “some unscrupulous elements in the command” were collecting money from unsuspecting applicants.

The statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Peace Egbe, quoted the state commandant, David Bille, to have warned that any operative caught collecting money to help an applicant would be punished.

Bille described the act of collecting money from applicants to offer them employment into the corps as criminal.

He advised the public to report such act to his office, pointing out that employment into the corps is done on merit and not for the highest bidder.

Anambra indigenes task Obiano on campaign promises six years after

In related news, Kenechukwu Onwunzo, a community leader in Anambra, has called on the State Government to fulfill its political promises, which included constructing 111 roads before the end of 2018.

Onwunzo, a community leader in Ekwulobia, in the Aguata Local Government Area, made the call in an interview with NAN on Saturday in Ekwulobia.

He said that the Obiano’s administration was yet to fulfill its 2018 promises on roads rehabilitation and construction.

“Governor Willie Obiano has promised Anambra people that not less than 111 roads will be completed before the end of 2018 but the actualisation of these promises remain a mirage.”

He alleged that in Obiano’s six years administration, that roads in Anambra grew from bad to worse, even worse than what obtained during the military administration in the state.

Onwunzo said that abandoning roads in the state had multiplier effect on the economic lives of the people, as almost all inter-city roads were death traps longing for rehabilitation.

“Virtually all the roads in the state have potholes, raising the questions, as to who has the responsibility of working on the roads,” he said.

He said that the level of neglect of roads in the state had created room for bitter complaints especially among transporters of farm produce over movement of their harvest to markets.

“Other public utilities are also in deplorable conditions but that of bad roads is heartbreaking, it spoils cars , raises cost of living, it’s too bad,” he said. .

He said that the development had in time witnessed protests from over four communities, namely Awgbu , Achina, Ekwulobia, Umunze, Eziagu, and Awka North.

Onwunzo noted that the Obiano -led administration at inception was received by the people with high hopes and expectations of performance.

“There is no single road in Anambra that is without a pothole from hinterlands to Urban areas , this is not the type of governance we yearn for,” he said.

Marcel Ifejiofor, Anambra Commissioner for Works, however, described the claims of Onwunzo as unfounded, as the state had enjoyed good roads under the present government more than any other government since its creation .

Ifejiofor said that all roads in the state were being attended to, only that the raining season had delayed the level of work on rehabilitation and construction of roads in the state .

He said that the ministry of works had been working doing repairs all over, constructing new roads in hinterlands, where roads had never been constructed since creation of the state .

“Go to places like Ogbaru, Omor, Aguleri-Otu, what you will marvel at what you will see, Willie is working and detractors cannot stop us,” he said.

“We assure the people of deserved commitment in providing quality road network, only that it will be phase by phase, every community in Anambra must be attended to,” he said.

The commissioner said that Obiano was committed to his promise of good governance to the people and had been very responsive to their needs.