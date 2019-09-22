Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Saturday, September 21st, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, to congratulate him and the people of his country on the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China. In a statement on Saturday signed by the president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, the Nigerian president also greeted the Communist Party. According to the statement, the letter placed emphasis on the growing ties between China and African countries.

The Imo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has affirmed the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of the state, Concise News reports. The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Umar Dogondaji, in his ruling on Saturday, dismissed the petition of Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) because he did not discharge the burden of proof of the allegation that his results were excluded from the final results of the election.

One of Nigeria’s revered lawyers Femi Falana (SAN) has called on the Federal Government to propose a Money Bill to the National Assembly before the implementation of the increase in Value Added Tax (VAT). Falana said that NASS erred by inviting the Minister of Finance and the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to clarify issues of VAT increment.

A former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed that the “cabal” have picked Tunde Bakare to replace Yemi Osinbajo as Vice President. Tunde Bakare is the Senior Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly in Lagos State, Nigeria. He was President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 election.

Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has called on the Federal Government to release activist and publisher of, Omoyele Sowore, Concise News reports. Sowore, who was the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has been in detention since August 3, 2019. He was arrested for organising the RevolutionNow protest which the Department of State Services (DSS) described as a treasonable offence.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, says he Sympathises with the banking public over the inconvenience the newly introduced cashless policy is causing bank customers. Emefiele said this at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held in Abuja on Friday. This was while he was reacting to the pushback from Nigerians over the return of charges on deposits and withdrawals beyond a certain threshold.

Former Minister Of Education Oby Ezekwesili has condemned the continued detention of co-convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore. Concise News had reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) had charged Sowore to court for treasonable felony, cybercrime and money laundering. The charges were signed on behalf of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), by Aminu Alilu, a Chief State Counsel in the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation‎, the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday has urged Nigerians that “Rather than promoting division, Nigerians should continue to promote unity and togetherness,” Concise News reports. Osinbajo, who said this while delivering the 8th convocation lecture of the Osun State University in Osogbo says it is very important and more beneficial for Nigeria as a nation to remain together than to be apart. Concise News gathered that he spoke on the topic, “Six Decades of Chequered Nationhood: Nigeria Still Holds the Key to Africa’s Development”.

A former presidential aide Reno Omokri has mocked detained political activist Omoyele Sowore, Concise News reports. Sowore was on August 3rd arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) for organizing the #RevolutionNow protest. The DSS on Friday charged Sowore to court for treasonable felony, cybercrime and money laundering.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is set to make a return to football after accepting a technical director offer with FIFA, according to ESPN. Wenger ha not been directly linked with coaching since he left Arsenal two seasons back. Meanwhile, the requirements of his new position are yet to be defined but FIFA are hoping to utilise Wenger’s vast experience and knowledge.

