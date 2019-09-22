Nigerian Army Reveals Where Boko Haram Fighters Seek Refuge

The Nigerian Army has said that some Boko Haram fighters are seeking refuge in the homes of some individuals in parts of Borno and Yobe states in Nigeria’s northeast region.

Concise News reports that spokesman for the Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Ado Isa, said that the army had received information that the fleeing criminals were seeking refuge in homes of “some unscrupulous individuals”.

“These fugitives have been escaping and taking refuge in the residence of some persons in Maiduguri, Damboa, Gajiram, Monguno, Damasak, Biu, Gwoza Dikwa, Benisheikh, Ngamdu, Bama, Gamboru, Konduga, Gajigana and other smaller towns all in Borno State. Others, have also run to Damaturu, Gujba, Buni Yadi, Buni Gari, Gashua, Kanamma, Yususufari, Goniri and Kukareta towns in Yobe State, among others,” a statement from him read in part.

He called on those who are said to be harbouring the criminals to report them to the army.

“While we are making concerted efforts to trace and fish out the fleeing criminals, it is important to inform and warn all those harbouring the fleeing fugitives to report or hand them to the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole immediately,” the statement read.

“Failure to do that would attract severe consequences.

“The Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole wishes to enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians, especially those residing in aforementioned areas, to report any suspicious and strange faces in their communities.”