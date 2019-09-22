N-Power: Everyone Gets What's Due To Them, Says Buhari's Aide

As the Federal Government keep on with the N-Power programme, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi has said that regardless of party affiliation or politics, “everyone gets what is due to them”.
Concise News reports that Ogunlesi also claimed that Rivers state has one of the highest number of N-Power beneficiaries.
While trying to buttress his point that the Buhari administration does not discriminate against the opposition when it comes to touching lives of the common Nigerian, the New Media guru states that PDP-governed Rivers state boasts of ‘one of the highest number of N-Power beneficiaries’.
He wrote on his verified Twitter handle few days ago: “In governance and policymaking PMB and PYO don’t treat PDP Governors as ‘opposition’.
“And its heartwarming to see the Governors also reciprocating – PDP Govs don’t treat them as ‘opposition’ President/VP.
“This should be the norm, tbh – but in Nigeria it hasn’t always been so.
“I don’t know of any PDP Gov since 2015 who doesn’t deeply respect the President & VP. (Pls don’t call Fayose’s name lol. That one was an aberration).
“And its a genuine respect – based on, I know these guys are not here trying to oppress or cheat me (Unlike some past Presidents).
“Everyone gets what is due to them – regardless of party affiliation or politics. Bailout, Paris Club, Social Inv, etc. The 1st completed project of #EnergizingEducation was in Ebonyi. Ebonyi also benefited early from PFI. Rivers has one of highest No’s of N-Power beneficiaries.
“The simple fact is that – every Nigerian equally deserves the actual benefits of democracy, regardless of how they vote. And that’s how the President and VP have chosen to deal with every Governor and every State in the country. (Contrary to all the false narratives being pushed).
“Me I will continue to remind everyone of this. If need be we will take journeys down memory lane to see how previous leaders treated Governors considered ‘opposition’.
“These are refreshingly different times. And hopefully we will never go back to the old ways.”
Ogunlesi’s assertion seems correct as it would be recalled that the breakdown of volunteers, according to Daily Trust in July shows the following figures:
Abia State – 11,285
FCT State – 14,116
Adamawa State – 11,620
Akwa Ibom State – 12,278
Anambra State – 14,903
Bauchi State – 13,075
Bayelsa State – 10,561
Benue State – 18,000
Borno State – 12,766
Cross River State – 11,012
Delta State – 17,810
Ebonyi State – 10,561
Edo State – 12,340
Ekiti State – 10,563
Enugu State – 16,542
Gombe State – 10,909
Imo State – 12,394
Jigawa State – 11,365
Kaduna State – 18,000
Kano State – 18002
Katsina State -13,313
Kebbi State – 10,559
Kogi State – 12,211
Kwara State – 13,154
Lagos State – 17,998
Nasarawa State – 12,504
Niger State – 12,776
Ogun State – 15,563
Ondo State – 13,460
Osun State – 17,999
Oyo State – 18,001
Plateau State – 11,700
Rivers State – 17,987
Sokoto State – 10,903
Taraba State – 10,914 or 11,296 (this online news medium cannot verify the actual figure of this state yet)
Zamfara State -10,560