Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Storms Japan (Video)

The leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu is in Japan for further diplomatic ties with the country, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that the pro-Biafra leader in a post on his Twitter handle said the move is part of plans to “restore Biafra.”

He alleged that IPOB will continue to appear in places where President Muhammadu Buhari and his handlers cannot thread.

Also, he thanked God for granting him a save journey to the Asian nation, adding that he would address “Biafrans” later on Saturday.

“Thanks to Elohim,” he said. “I’ve arrived in Japan to maintain the diplomatic momentum of the most resolute activism to restore Biafra.

“IPOB will continue to appear openly in places Jubril/Buhari and his handlers were too terrified to thread.

"I will address Biafrans at 2 pm Biafran Time."

Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Speaks From Japan

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has thanked his members in the Japanese city of Nagoya for hosting him on Saturday night, Concise News reports.

The controversial activist then announced he would be addressing IPOB in Tokyo, Japan capital soon.

He made this known on his recognised Twitter handle on Sunday.

“I thank IPOB in Nagoya for hosting me last night.

I will be addressing IPOB in Tokyo in the next hour and 30 minutes.

I will be addressing IPOB in Tokyo in the next hour and 30 minutes.

