The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Mohammed Brimah has reacted to Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) applauding the Federal Government’s N-Power programme, Concise News reports.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily recently, Governor Mohammed lauded the All Progressives Congress (APC) government’s N-Power scheme as “working”.

“Some of these Federal Governmnet programes are working, especially social investment programme,” Mohammed says.

“I’m very happy with it because the N-Power is working.

“At least, that is the only solace for the graduates where they find some form of employment.

“And of course I must also say the World Bank and the multilateral agencies are helping us.

“We are going to give hundred thousand youths ten ten thousand (naira) at least to have something that they will be getting every month.” Read more here.

N-Power: Everyone Gets What’s Due To Them, Says Buhari’s Aide

As the Federal Government keep on with the N-Power programme, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi has said that regardless of party affiliation or politics, “everyone gets what is due to them”.

Concise News reports that Ogunlesi also claimed that Rivers state has one of the highest number of N-Power beneficiaries.

While trying to buttress his point that the Buhari administration does not discriminate against the opposition when it comes to touching lives of the common Nigerian, the New Media guru states that PDP-governed Rivers state boasts of ‘one of the highest number of N-Power beneficiaries’.

He wrote on his verified Twitter handle few days ago: “In governance and policymaking PMB and PYO don’t treat PDP Governors as ‘opposition’.

“And its heartwarming to see the Governors also reciprocating – PDP Govs don’t treat them as ‘opposition’ President/VP.

“This should be the norm, tbh – but in Nigeria it hasn’t always been so.

“I don’t know of any PDP Gov since 2015 who doesn’t deeply respect the President & VP. (Pls don’t call Fayose’s name lol. That one was an aberration).

“And its a genuine respect – based on, I know these guys are not here trying to oppress or cheat me (Unlike some past Presidents).

“Everyone gets what is due to them – regardless of party affiliation or politics. Bailout, Paris Club, Social Inv, etc. The 1st completed project of #EnergizingEducation was in Ebonyi. Ebonyi also benefited early from PFI. Rivers has one of highest No’s of N-Power beneficiaries.” Read more here.