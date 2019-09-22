Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, September 22nd 2019.

Kogi Governorship Election: INEC Makes Promise To APC, PDP, Others

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is determined to ensure a more efficient and hitch-free electoral service delivery in the conduct of the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

Concise News reports that the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the pledge in Lokoja on Wednesday while speaking at the opening of a three-day workshop for election security personnel for the planned election.

Yakubu, represented by Alhaji Mohammed Haruna, the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Kogi, Kwara and Nasarawa states, described security as critical and a key component of electoral process.

Kogi: Senator Dino Melaye Turns English Grammar Teacher

Senator Dino Melaye has turned to teaching the English grammar on his social media platform.

The Kogi West Senator took to his Twitter handle to list some grammatical blunders that people make daily.

According to him, it is not too late for him or any body to learn irrespective of the age.

"Some popular Grammatical Blunders. Every one has made at least two times," he tweeted.

Kogi Governorship Election: Bamaiyi Tells INEC, Police What To Do

The governorship candidate of All Blending Party (ABP) in the governorship election in Kogi state, Prince Umar Bamaiyi has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, particularly the police, to be fair to all candidates.

Concise News reports that Bamaiyi made the call in an interview with NAN in Lagos, observing that only INEC and security agencies could determine the fairness and credibility of the election that will reflect the will of Kogi people.

Bamaiyi, who is the founder of Champions Youths Development Association of Nigeria, a collation of 27 civil society organisations, urged INEC and security personnel to be neutral before, during and after the election.

The governorship candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state, Yusuf Dantale has identified absence of industries and investments as the bane of the state’s development, Concise News reports.

Dantale made the assertion while addressing some journalists on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that successive administrations in the state had failed to encourage investments in industries and agriculture to utilise the enormous natural resourcesnin the state.

According to him, Kogi has more than 25 mineral resources, including limestone, Iron ore, coal and crude oil, but only limestone and coal are currently being utilised.

