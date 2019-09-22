Defending champions, Barcelona was humbled by the newly-promoted side, Granada as Nigeria international Ramon Azeez open the scoring in the 2-0 win on Saturday.

Azeez headed in at the back post with barely two minutes on the clock as Barcelona woe continues.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde introduced Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati at half-time, but Alvaro Vadillo added the hosts’ second from the penalty spot after Arturo Vidal handled in the area.

The result leaves Barcelona three points behind Granada in seventh and they have now failed to score in six of their last seven La Liga away matches.

Ernesto Valverde’s side have yet to win on the road in 2019-20, having lost away to Athletic Club on the opening weekend and drawn games at Osasuna and Borussia Dortmund, the last of those on Tuesday night.