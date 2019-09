Kogi PDP Members Defect To APC

Some members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State were formally received into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by Speaker of the state House Assembly, Hon. Mathew Kolawole.

Kolawole received the new members after leading a road procession of APC members from Kabba to Okebukun on Sunday, NAN reports.

He commended the defectors for their decision to team up with the APC ‘at this critical period’, saying that another batch of about 1,000 PDP members was expected to join APC in the next one week.

“Today, we have over 500 people defecting in just one ward which is Okebukun. Yesterday, more than 500 defected from PDP to APC in Odo-Ape ward.

“Now, I have just been invited to welcome another set of defectors in Ole-Okofin ward. Before the week runs out, in my own ward, I am moving no fewer than 1,000 PDP members to APC. As far as I’m concerned, we are comfortable.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defectors from Okebukun were led by Nathaniel Taiwo, a former chairman of Kabba-Bunu Local Council and former member of the state House of Assembly.

Kolawole, who explained that the procession was to showcase APC in area, canvassed support for Gov. Yahaya Bello, the APC candidate in the Nov. 16 governorship election.

He said that the chances of the governor in the local government and Kogi West Senatorial district as a whole in the election were very bright.

“As at today, I can tell you by the grace of God, that there is no going back on 100 percent vote delivery to APC in Kogi West.

“The constituency has no choice than to give total support and loyalty to the governor who has shown unprecedented love for the people. We have every reason to support him and the APC.”